NERVECELL Guitarist BARNEY RIBEIRO Endorsed By ESP Guitars - "Never Shy Away From Dreaming Big"

Nervecell guitarist Barney Ribeiro has checked in with the following update:

"Absolutely honored and excited to announce that I am now officially endorsed by ESP Guitars. Growing up in my teens and listening to metal music idolizing all the guitarists who played ESP guitars was something I still have a photogenic memory of. I've been playing ESP guitars for over a decade now and have genuinely stuck to the brand by choice. The very thought that I've now joined the ranks and included in their artist roster is a dream come true for me!

To all the other striving and hard working musicians reading this, remember to NEVER shy away from dreaming big. Stay determined and persistent to your passion for what's meant to be will be. Special thanks to the good people at Melody House for their immense support and belief in me."

Check out ESP Guitars at ESPGuitars.com.

A lyric video for “D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)”, a track from Nervecell’s third album, Past, Present...Torture, is available for streaming below.

It is a fine line to combine brutality, technical requirements and harsh accessibility in such a way, that the result leads to extreme songs, which listeners like to hear and which they can remember. Nervecell master that impressively. The addition of Middle-Eastern folklore accents contributes a decisive part to this.

The Dubai-based band is, above all, an uncompromising death metal band, but the charm of the “special ingredients” always resonates. And this is how Nervecell find to musical differentiation. Past, Present…Torture marks the group’s third full-length and is the successor of Psychogenocide from 2011.

Past, Present…Torture was mixed and mastered by Wojtek and Slawek Wiesawski at Hertz Studios (Behemoth, Decapitated, Vader) in Poland, the cover artwork was created by Colin Marks of Rain Song Design (Origin, Exodus).

The album consists of 13 tracks and is the most extreme and versatile Nervecell record to date. The title speaks for itself, focusing on the state of the world and where we are all headed as a civilization. Past, Present…Torture serves as a concise summary for both, the lyrical message and the musical direction. Offering unpleasant truths and a rigorous death metal sound. Just as you know and expect from the beast from the Middle East... Nervecell.

Past, Present...Torture tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aadvent”

“Proxy War”

“D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)”

“Abyssviand”

“Hypnosis”

“Malice Within”

“Dawn Of Decimation”

“Habitual Deceit”

“Maqabre”

“Tree Of Lies”

“Treading Beneath”

“Past, Present... Torture”

“D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)” lyric video:

“Abyssviand” lyric video:

“Proxy War”:

Vinyl unpacking video:

Live photo by Wiz Photography