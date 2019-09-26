NERVECELL Guitarist BARNEY RIBEIRO To Join Panel Discussion On UAE Music Scene In Dubai This Saturday

Nervecell guitarist Barney Ribeiro has checked in with the following update:

"Saturday the 28th at Nasab, Dubai, I'll be taking part in a panel discussion hosted by Parlé elaborating on the rise and origins of the UAE music scene. Right from the days where we (the local bands) would book our own shows, build the stages ourselves and perform on them hours later, rent out various hotel ballrooms as venues for our gigs, knowing that it would be the first and last time we play there! No promoter conflicts, no scene politics and no ridiculous and expensive paperwork... just a bunch of underage Dubai kids doing what we could, desperate to get our music heard and out there. This shit was real, it was the late '90s, and I'll be sharing my experiences and telling it like it is / was. Come on down and join the discussion this Saturday from 2pm to 5pm at Nasab, Koa Canvas, Al Barari, Dubai."

An unpacking video for the vinyl edition of Nervecell's latest album Past, Present...Torture can be seen below:

The album consists of 13 tracks and is the most extreme and versatile Nervecell record to date. The title speaks for itself, focusing on the state of the world and where we are all headed as a civilization. Past, Present…Torture serves as a concise summary for both, the lyrical message and the musical direction. Offering unpleasant truths and a rigorous death metal sound. Just as you know and expect from the beast from the Middle East... Nervecell.

Past, Present...Torture tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aadvent”

“Proxy War”

“D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)”

“Abyssviand”

“Hypnosis”

“Malice Within”

“Dawn Of Decimation”

“Habitual Deceit”

“Maqabre”

“Tree Of Lies”

“Treading Beneath”

“Past, Present... Torture”

“Abyssviand” lyric video:

“Proxy War”: