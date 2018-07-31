NERVECELL Issue Recap Of European Tour - "There Is A Lot In The Works"

Rajeh James Khazaal, frontman for Dubai-based death metallers Nervecell, has checked in with the following recap of the band's recent European tour:

"Just settled back from a crazy ride of a tour. Met lots of souls, friends and family. I would like to thank the promoters and people that came to our shows, the support and motivation we get is never ending. Last but not least, none of all of this could have been possible without my brothers in crime Rami H. Mustafa, Barney Ribeiro, Bachir Ramadan and Serge Lutfi.

For the fourth time, playing in Escape Club was and will always be nostalgic. I am actually looking forward to play there in the future. Meeting and catching up with Sinister and sharing the stage with them was one of the highlights of the tour.

I would like to thank Claude Schobert and his wife for the awesome show and time we had with them in our first stop in France. I would also like to thank my family in Nihilism (Seb Nihilism and his gang) for the awesome time and vibe they shared with us on stage and off stage. Can't wait for that project to be released. I want to thank everyone who worked in the project, especially from the director to Jen Kalamity and Alexia Poups for the great spirit and crazy selfies!

Would like to thank the club in Lyon and its crew members. It was a delight to catch up with our brother Kevin Foley, who also not played shows with Nervecell but also recorded drums for the band's latest album.

My thanks also go to Savage Annihilation and Nervo Chaos. We will see Nervo Chaos again this year.

Will need to crash now to recharge. There's alot of work happening currently with regards to Nervecell. Stay tuned for news coming to you shortly. See you guys on the road very, very soon!

There is a lot in the works."

An unpacking video for the vinyl edition of Nervecell's latest album Past, Present...Torture can be seen below:

The album consists of 13 tracks and is the most extreme and versatile Nervecell record to date. The title speaks for itself, focusing on the state of the world and where we are all headed as a civilization. Past, Present…Torture serves as a concise summary for both, the lyrical message and the musical direction. Offering unpleasant truths and a rigorous death metal sound. Just as you know and expect from the beast from the Middle East... Nervecell.

Past, Present...Torture tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aadvent”

“Proxy War”

“D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)”

“Abyssviand”

“Hypnosis”

“Malice Within”

“Dawn Of Decimation”

“Habitual Deceit”

“Maqabre”

“Tree Of Lies”

“Treading Beneath”

“Past, Present... Torture”

“Abyssviand” lyric video:

“Proxy War”:

Nervecell have been confirmed to support Nile when the band play Dubai, UAE on August 5th at The Music Room. Go to this location for ticket information.