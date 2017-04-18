NERVECELL - New Song "Proxy War" Streaming

Middle East extreme metal pioneers Nervecell have set Past, Present…Torture as the title of their new album, due for release this summer via Lifeforce Records.

Nervecell’s forthcoming effort will mark the band’s third full-length studio release since the follow-up to 2011’s Psychogenocide, which was also mixed and mastered by Wojtek and Slawek Wiesawski at Hertz Studios (Behemoth, Decapitated, Vader) in Poland. The album cover artwork was created by Colin Marks of Rain Song Design (Exodus, Origin, Whitechapel) and can be seen below. The new song "Proxy War" is available for streaming:

Commented the band: "Past, Present…Torture is an album we’ve been working on for roughly the last four years. The album consists of 13 new tracks that promise to be the most extreme and versatile Nervecell record to date, have no doubt about it! The title speaks for itself, focusing on the state of the world and where we are all headed as a civilization. We can’t wait for you all to have a taste of what’s in store, don’t say we didn’t warn you…"

