NERVECELL - November 2018 Tour Dates Announced For Brazil

Dubai-based extreme metallers Nervecell will return to Brazil in November for a stretch of shows all across the country in support of their latest album Past, Present...Torture. Joining them local heroes and close friends NervoChaos. Check out the tour dates below.

November

6 - Serra - Garage Bar

7 - Ipatinga - Sede do impuros MC

8 - Vitoria da Conquista - Desordem Music

9 - Salvador - Groove Bar

10 - Serrinha - Colegio Objetivo

11 - Paulo Afonso - Spom

13 - Aracaju - Lado B

14 - Arapiraca - Rock Pró Cultura

15 - Messias - Grandepa Metal

16 - Surubim - Arena Gol

17 - Natal - Sideshow festival doSol

18 - Recife - Estelita

19 - João Pessoa - Hera Barbara

20 - Mossoro - Clube Carcara

21 - Fortaleza - Berlinda

22 - Teresina - Espaço Trilhos

23 - Bacabal - AABB

24 - Belem - Possessed Sound

Nervecell recently posted a video recap of their Asia Tour 2018 through the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and India. Check it out below.