NERVECELL - November 2018 Tour Dates Announced For Brazil
November 1, 2018, 26 minutes ago
Dubai-based extreme metallers Nervecell will return to Brazil in November for a stretch of shows all across the country in support of their latest album Past, Present...Torture. Joining them local heroes and close friends NervoChaos. Check out the tour dates below.
November
6 - Serra - Garage Bar
7 - Ipatinga - Sede do impuros MC
8 - Vitoria da Conquista - Desordem Music
9 - Salvador - Groove Bar
10 - Serrinha - Colegio Objetivo
11 - Paulo Afonso - Spom
13 - Aracaju - Lado B
14 - Arapiraca - Rock Pró Cultura
15 - Messias - Grandepa Metal
16 - Surubim - Arena Gol
17 - Natal - Sideshow festival doSol
18 - Recife - Estelita
19 - João Pessoa - Hera Barbara
20 - Mossoro - Clube Carcara
21 - Fortaleza - Berlinda
22 - Teresina - Espaço Trilhos
23 - Bacabal - AABB
24 - Belem - Possessed Sound
Nervecell recently posted a video recap of their Asia Tour 2018 through the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and India. Check it out below.