NERVECELL Post Video Diary Of Past, Present...Torture Asia Tour 2018

Dubai-based death metallers Nervecell have postred a video recap of their Asia Tour 2018 through the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and India. Check it out below.

An unpacking video for the vinyl edition of Nervecell's latest album Past, Present...Torture can be seen below:

The album consists of 13 tracks and is the most extreme and versatile Nervecell record to date. The title speaks for itself, focusing on the state of the world and where we are all headed as a civilization. Past, Present…Torture serves as a concise summary for both, the lyrical message and the musical direction. Offering unpleasant truths and a rigorous death metal sound. Just as you know and expect from the beast from the Middle East... Nervecell.

Past, Present...Torture tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aadvent”

“Proxy War”

“D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)”

“Abyssviand”

“Hypnosis”

“Malice Within”

“Dawn Of Decimation”

“Habitual Deceit”

“Maqabre”

“Tree Of Lies”

“Treading Beneath”

“Past, Present... Torture”

“Abyssviand” lyric video:

“Proxy War”: