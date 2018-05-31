NERVECELL Return To Europe This Summer For Shows In Austria, France And Germany

Dubai-based death metallers Nervecell have announced their upcoming European tour:

"We will be back to Europe this summer for a few select shows across Austria, France and Germany. Be sure to catch us if we are in your neighborhood...see you soon!".

Tour dates are as follows:

An unpacking video for the vinyl edition of Past, Present...Torture can be seen below:

The album consists of 13 tracks and is the most extreme and versatile Nervecell record to date. The title speaks for itself, focusing on the state of the world and where we are all headed as a civilization. Past, Present…Torture serves as a concise summary for both, the lyrical message and the musical direction. Offering unpleasant truths and a rigorous death metal sound. Just as you know and expect from the beast from the Middle East... Nervecell.

Past, Present...Torture tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aadvent”

“Proxy War”

“D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)”

“Abyssviand”

“Hypnosis”

“Malice Within”

“Dawn Of Decimation”

“Habitual Deceit”

“Maqabre”

“Tree Of Lies”

“Treading Beneath”

“Past, Present... Torture”

“Abyssviand” lyric video:

“Proxy War”:

Nervecell have been confirmed to support Nile when the band play Dubai, UAE on August 5th at The Music Room. Go to this location for ticket information.