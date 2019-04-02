NERVECELL To Perform Hometown Show Supporting SEPULTURA In Dubai

Nervecell guitarist Barney Ribeiro has checked in with the following news:

"Nervecell to support the mighty Sepultura live in Dubai at the Hard Rock Cafe Dubai - May 2nd, 2019! Anyone who knows me at all will know immediately how important a show like this means to me on a personal level. Really looking forward to playing for the home crowd again, it's been a while."

Nervecell recently posted a video recap of their Asia Tour 2018 through the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and India. Check it out below.