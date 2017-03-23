NERVOCHAOS Issue New 360° "Ritualistic" Video

Brazilian death metal lords Nervochaos are set to release their seventh studio album Nyctophilia on April 7th via Cogumelo (in Brazil), Greyhaze (in The US) and distributed by Plastic Head (in Europe). Today the band has unleashed their 360° video for the song "Ritualistic", watch it below:

Nyctophilia is an eclectic mix of all that characterizes the band, 13 new tracks of 80s-fueled blackened extreme music, executed in Nervochaos' trademark raw, aggressive and organic style of Metal. Nyctophilia has a new intensity and is a step forward compared to their older releases.

For the first time, the band recorded the album outside Brazil, spending a month in Como/Italy at Alpha Omega Studio along with producer Alex Azzali, who also did mixing and mastering of the new album. It's also the first album composed and recorded with the new line-up which features Lauro 'Nightrealm' on vocal/guitar, Cherry on guitar, Thiago 'Anduscias' on bass and the only remaining original member Edu Lane on drums.

The album artwork was created by Alcides Burn, a talented Brazilian artist that worked with acts such as Blood Red Throne, Acheron, Iconoclasm, Headhunter DC and many more. Nyctophilia also features special guest vocals appearance by Sebastian L. of Into Darkness and Leandro P. of R.N.S. plus one track, "Vampiric Cannibal Goddess”, that features the riffs of Bolverk (Ragnarok).

Nyctophilia surely is the best album up-to-date from Nervochaos, which managed to evolve musically without losing its trademark sound.

Tracklisting:

“Moloch Rise”

“Ritualistic”

“Ad Majorem Satanae Gloriam”

“Season Of The Witchv

“Waters Of Chaos”

“The Midnight Hunter”

“Rites Of The 13 Cemeteries”

“Vampiric Cannibal Goddess”

“Stained With Blood”

“Lord Death”

“Dead End”

“World Aborted”

“Live Like Suicide”

“Moloch Rise” lyric video: