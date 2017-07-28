NERVOCHAOS To Tour Europe With BELPHEGOR, DESTROYER 666, ENTHRONED, NORDJEVEL

Brazilian death metal lords Nervochaos – currently touring in Brazil - have announced their European/UK tour with Belphegor, Destroyer 666, Enthroned, and Nordjevel, kicking off on September 28th in Denmark. The tour is presented by The Flaming Arts.

Furthermore, the tour organizer has launched a competition on Facebook, to win two tickets to a show of your choice. Winners will be selected on August 4th. 

Check out the dates on the tour flyer:

