NERVOSA - Brazilian Thrashers Announce New Band Lineup

Brazilian thrash metal institution, Nervosa, have announced their new band lineup. After a long and vigorous audition process, Prika Amaral - creator, founding member and guitarist of the band - is thrilled to announce that vocalist Diva Satanica (Bloodhunter), bassist Mia Wallace (Abbath, Triumph of Death), and drummer Eleni Nota (Mask Of Prospero, Croque Madame) have all joined the force that is Nervosa.

The choice to form a quartet instead of reinstating a trio was made to give Nervosa a fresh approach and show another thrilling facet, but will in no way take away from the thrash/death essence they are renowned for. Fans can expect riffs with a lot of down-picking and a strong grip, fast and technical drums, a renewed and heavier bass with super aggressive thrash metal vocals.

Nervosa guarantees that, as soon as live events can happen again, they will comply with their schedule and travel the world to bring their unique sound everywhere! The band is also pleased to state that they have begun working on new music. Stay tuned for more info/

Prika Amaral comments: "It was an incredible experience to meet so many talented women. It was not easy to choose just one and being forced to say “no” to several really good musicians. But the question is beyond musical competence. It involves availability, professional posture, good communication, etc... I am very happy with the result and very confident. I already have a lot of new songs saved and we have already started writing. We plan to launch some new material online during self-quarantine downtime, as well. I guarantee that Nervosa is coming with full strength."

Nervosa are:

Diva Satanica - vocals

Prika Amaral - guitar

Mia Wallace - bass

Eleni Nota - drums