NERVOSA Debuts "Raise Your Fist!" Live Video

Brazilian thrash commando unit, Nervosa, have released an official live video for "Raise Your Fist!", a track from their latest album Downfall Of Mankind, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below, and order your copy of Downfall Of Mankind here.

Downfall Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Horrordome"

"Never Forget, Never Repeat"

"Enslave"

"Bleeding"

"...And Justice For Whom?"

"Vultures"

"Kill The Silence"

"No Mercy"

"Raise Your Fist!"

"Fear, Violence And Massacre"

"Conflict"

"Cultura do Estupro"

"Selfish Battle" (Bonus Track)

"Raise Your Fist!" official live video:

"Kill The Silence" video:

"Never Forget, Never Repeat" lyric video:

Lineup:

Fernanda Lira - Vocals & Bass

Prika Amaral - Guitars & Backing Vocals

Luana Dametto - Drums