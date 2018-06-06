NERVOSA - Downfall Of Mankind Track-By-Track, Part 2; Video
Brazilian thrash commando unit Nervosa have released the second in a series of track-by-track videos for their new album Downfall Of Mankind, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below, and order your copy of Downfall Of Mankind here.
Downfall Of Mankind tracklisting:
"Intro"
"Horrordome"
"Never Forget, Never Repeat"
"Enslave"
"Bleeding"
"...And Justice For Whom?"
"Vultures"
"Kill The Silence"
"No Mercy"
"Raise Your Fist!"
"Fear, Violence And Massacre"
"Conflict"
"Cultura do Estupro"
"Selfish Battle" (Bonus Track)
Track-by-track, Part 1:
Track-by-track, Part 2:
Unboxing video:
"Kill The Silence" video:
"Never Forget, Never Repeat" lyric video:
The band on Downfall Of Mankind: "We can't express how happy we are about releasing this album! It feels great to hear so much amazing feedback after just a short time after it's been released, it really makes us think we did the best we could and that all the hard work was worth. Now we can't wait to be back on the road with this completely whole new set with so many of the new songs. For those going to any shows of our upcoming European tour, you can definitely expect an even wilder show!"
In support of the album, the band will take to the road again in summer 2018 with a series of festival and headline appearances on their Downfall Of Mankind European Tour. The run starts in Germany and finishes in the UK. See the full list of dates below.
July
14 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen
15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock
18 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
22 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
26 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
27 - Köln, Germany - MTC
28 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - The Jack
29 - Paris, France - Le Klub
31 - Bordeaux, France - Salem Le Hallain
August
1 - Vitoria, Spain - Urban Rock Concept
2 - Oviedo, Spain - ir Laurens
3 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico Cavern
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Monasterio
5 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine A Musique
7 - Lyon, France - Rock 'N' Eat
8 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
10 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Svolta
11 - Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet
14 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er
16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air
17 - Litomerice, Czech Republic - Death Coffee Party
18 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
27 - München, Germany - Backstage Club
25 - Spital am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air
30 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür
31 - Hauteville, Switzerland - Abyss Festival
September
1 - Chapelle-Lez Herlaimont, Belgium - Metal Festival
2 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Heavy Scotland
Lineup:
Fernanda Lira - Vocals & Bass
Prika Amaral - Guitars & Backing Vocals
Luana Dametto - Drums