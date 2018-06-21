NERVOSA - "Never Forget, Never Repeat" Drum Playthrough Video Streaming
June 21, 2018, 2 hours ago
Brazilian thrash commando unit Nervosa have released a drum playthrough video for "Never Forget, Never Repeat", a track from their new album Downfall Of Mankind, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below, and order your copy of Downfall Of Mankind here.
Downfall Of Mankind tracklisting:
"Intro"
"Horrordome"
"Never Forget, Never Repeat"
"Enslave"
"Bleeding"
"...And Justice For Whom?"
"Vultures"
"Kill The Silence"
"No Mercy"
"Raise Your Fist!"
"Fear, Violence And Massacre"
"Conflict"
"Cultura do Estupro"
"Selfish Battle" (Bonus Track)
"Never Forget, Never Repeat" drum playthrough:
"Never Forget, Never Repeat" guitar playthrough:
"Kill The Silence" video:
"Never Forget, Never Repeat" lyric video:
In support of the album, the band will take to the road again in summer 2018 with a series of festival and headline appearances on their Downfall Of Mankind European Tour. The run starts in Germany and finishes in the UK. See the full list of dates below.
July
14 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen
15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock
18 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
22 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
26 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
27 - Köln, Germany - MTC
28 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - The Jack
29 - Paris, France - Le Klub
31 - Bordeaux, France - Salem Le Hallain
August
1 - Vitoria, Spain - Urban Rock Concept
2 - Oviedo, Spain - ir Laurens
3 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico Cavern
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Monasterio
5 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine A Musique
7 - Lyon, France - Rock 'N' Eat
8 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
10 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Svolta
11 - Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet
14 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er
16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air
17 - Litomerice, Czech Republic - Death Coffee Party
18 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
27 - München, Germany - Backstage Club
25 - Spital am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air
30 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür
31 - Hauteville, Switzerland - Abyss Festival
September
1 - Chapelle-Lez Herlaimont, Belgium - Metal Festival
2 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Heavy Scotland
Lineup:
Fernanda Lira - Vocals & Bass
Prika Amaral - Guitars & Backing Vocals
Luana Dametto - Drums