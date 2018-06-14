NERVOSA - "Never Forget, Never Repeat" Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

Brazilian thrash commando unit Nervosa have released a guitar playthrough video for "Never Forget, Never Repeat", a track from their new album Downfall Of Mankind, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below, and order your copy of Downfall Of Mankind here.

Downfall Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Horrordome"

"Never Forget, Never Repeat"

"Enslave"

"Bleeding"

"...And Justice For Whom?"

"Vultures"

"Kill The Silence"

"No Mercy"

"Raise Your Fist!"

"Fear, Violence And Massacre"

"Conflict"

"Cultura do Estupro"

"Selfish Battle" (Bonus Track)

"Never Forget, Never Repeat" guitar playthrough:

"Kill The Silence" video:

"Never Forget, Never Repeat" lyric video:

In support of the album, the band will take to the road again in summer 2018 with a series of festival and headline appearances on their Downfall Of Mankind European Tour. The run starts in Germany and finishes in the UK. See the full list of dates below.

July

14 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen

15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

18 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

22 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

26 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

27 - Köln, Germany - MTC

28 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - The Jack

29 - Paris, France - Le Klub

31 - Bordeaux, France - Salem Le Hallain

August

1 - Vitoria, Spain - Urban Rock Concept

2 - Oviedo, Spain - ir Laurens

3 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico Cavern

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Monasterio

5 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine A Musique

7 - Lyon, France - Rock 'N' Eat

8 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

10 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Svolta

11 - Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet

14 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

17 - Litomerice, Czech Republic - Death Coffee Party

18 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

27 - München, Germany - Backstage Club

25 - Spital am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air

30 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

31 - Hauteville, Switzerland - Abyss Festival

September

1 - Chapelle-Lez Herlaimont, Belgium - Metal Festival

2 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Heavy Scotland

Lineup:

Fernanda Lira - Vocals & Bass

Prika Amaral - Guitars & Backing Vocals

Luana Dametto - Drums