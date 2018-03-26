NERVOSA To Release New Album In June; Details Revealed

On June 1st, Nervosa will deliver their blistering slab of metal on Napalm Records. Get ready for the Downfall Of Mankind.

This Brazilian all-female thrash commando unit is synonymous with raw aggression and untamed power. They deliver a massive punch to the face and a kick in the gut on their albums, and when they take to the stage they are a force to be reckoned with. For their third album Downfall Of Mankind, the trio joined forces with producer Martin Furia who has worked with artists including the likes of Destruction, Flotsam And Jetsam and Evil Invaders.

Fernanda Lira comments on the new album: "We're really happy about this new album. It's a way more mature and aggressive record and we can definitely say it's our favorite so far!"

It comes as no surprise that genre legends including João Gordo (Ratos de Porão), Rodrigo Oliveira (Korzus) and Michael Gilbert (Flotsam And Jetsam) were thrilled to be studio guests.

Downfall Of Mankind will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipack

- 1 LP Gatefold

- Digital Album

Pre-order your copy here.

Downfall Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Horrordome"

"Never Forget, Never Repeat"

"Enslave"

"Bleeding"

"...And Justice For Whom?"

"Vultures"

"Kill The Silence"

"No Mercy"

"Raise Your Fist!"

"Fear, Violence And Massacre"

"Conflict"

"Cultura do Estupro"

"Selfish Battle" (Bonus Track)

Lineup:

Fernanda Lira - Vocals & Bass

Prika Amaral - Guitars & Backing Vocals

Luana Dametto - Drums