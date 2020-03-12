NERVOSA To Tour Europe This Summer

Brazilian thrash trio, Nervosa, is gracing Europe with their presence yet again. Their energetic, phenomenal live shows have been surpassing expectations ever since they first emerged on the Brazilian metal market in 2010.

Be sure to catch them live and get ready to bang your head in one of the following cities.

A Decade of Thrash Metal 2020:

July

9 - Novi Sad, Serbia - Exit Festival

10 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum *

11 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club *

14 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room *

17 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er *

18 - Pagney-Derrière-Barine, France - Che Paulette *

21 - London, UK - The Underworld *

22 - Bilston, UK - The Robin 2 *

24 - Manchester, UK - The Star & Garter *

26 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills Of Rock

28 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee *

29 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil *

30 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club *

31 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

1 - St Maurice de Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air

2 - Le Puisor, Italy - Padova Metal Fest

* with Domination Inc

(Photo - Renan Facciolo)