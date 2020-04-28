NERVOSA - Two Of Three Band Members Quit, Guitarist Vows To Continue

"Nervosa will never die," says Prika Amaral, guitarist of the Brazilian thrash trio. "Despite all the rumours, Nervosa will continue. Fernanda (Lira - vocalist / bassist) and Luana (Dametto - drummer) are no longer part of Nervosa, they decided to leave the band."

"There are many reasons and each one of us has their own, but since two years Nervosa has not been the same and we were all trying to keep the band alive, each of us doing their best, without exceptions. We want to give the best to our fans and that is simply not possible anymore."

"Nervosa would like to thank everybody that were a part of the band for the dedication and wishes the best of luck! Please stay tuned, the new members and many other news will be announced soon. Thanks for all the support!"

Drummer Luana Dametto's statement reads:

"So, I'm no longer a part of Nervosa. First of all, I would like to say that I'm extremely glad for everything I got to experience with this band, for the amazing places I've seen on tours, for everything I learned in the past years, for the opportunities that it gave me, but mainly, I'm extremely thankful for all YOUR support since I joined this band. I got to know many of you in person around the world, and there is nothing more precious to me than your support, I can't put into words how glad I am."

"Overall, it's time for me to move on. I believe that for everything we (people) work with, we need to put our hearts into it and do our best, and when the excitement is not the same anymore, for whatever reason it may be, I don't think it would be honest to keep doing it anymore, it wouldn't be honest with me, and neither with you, that has been following my trajectory. It's not like I just decided that I wouldn't like to be part of it anymore, of course I have personal reasons and this is a tough decision, but these reasons will remain personal."

"I know many many of you are gonna be sad, but overall and with time, I hope you understand it. I wanna make clear that I will absolutely not quit playing or anything like that, I've been playing for over 10 years now and it's not in my life plans to stop, but I will move on, start a new project where I can put my heart, soul and ideals into it. I also wanna make clear that my new projects (the ones I started and the ones I will start) didn't affect in this decision or in the way I have been feeling about it. Everything is gonna be fine, every one of us will follow a different path that can make us happier. I wish the best luck for Nervosa, and I will always be glad for the good moments we had, all I've learned and how much it was part of my history. That's all for now."

Vocalist / bassist Fernanda Lira's statement reads:

"Goodbye, Nervosa! Everything has a beginning and an end, life is made of beginnings and endings, it is the natural cycle of things. Some of these endings are very challenging and this is certainly the most difficult of my life - the most difficult decision of my life."

"I thought I would be forever in this band that is my passion, but I decided that today my journey as a member of Nervosa is over."

"Everything is fine and I will always look at my tattoo eternalized on my fist (with our logo) and into the past with great pride in what I built and was part of, and above all, very happy to have touched each of your hearts with my art."

"I will always carry with me that wonderful initial exciting vibe in the band, the desire to take over the world, the feeling of writing the first lyrics, of launching the band's first clip and recordings, of doing our first shows, of the happiness of going up on the stage for the first time outside the country, outside our continent, to get to know each of the almost 60 countries that I had the privilege of visiting over that period. Even from the hard times we went through and overcame, I will always remember and cherish each one, as they made us grow and learn so much. Anyway, I couldn't feel more fulfilled for being in the front line and contributing for almost a decade to make an embryo become one of the most solid and well-known bands from Brazil, it was such a hard and intense work, but it was worth every minute."

"So, thank you Nervosa and thanks TO EACH ONE OF YOU for the support during all this time, without you, none of this would have been possible. Thank you for helping to make each of the biggest dreams of the 14 year old metalhead fefemetal that always dreamed of having a metal band come true."

"Anyway, I end this cycle aware that I did the best I could do, with a lot of passion, dedication and honesty."

"Making it very clear that the decision is personal and has nothing to do with being tired of touring, record label, or whatever! My passion for the fans, for the music and for the road still lives intact within me and I will continue in metal with my new project (which also has nothing to do with this decision)."

"As this choice of mine hurts and it will still hurt a lot for a while, I'm going to step aside from the Internet and retreat for a few days. In the meantime, I just ask you to be kind in this very sensitive moment for me. Much love to you all and again, THANK YOU."

