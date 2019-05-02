NERVOSA Vocalist FERNANDA LIRA Slams Brazil's Newly Elected President - "He's Racist, Homophobic, Misogynist; This Guy Is The Worst Thing"

During an interview with Metal-Heads.de, Fernanda Lira, vocalist / bassist for Brazilian thrash commando unit Nervosa, slammed her country's newly elected president Jair Bolsonaro, calling him the worst thing to happen to Brazil in recent years.

Bolsonaro was sworn in as president in January 2019. That same month he had a 49% aproval rating.

Lira: "He's racist, homophobic, misogynist... he's the worst thing. And he says all of that openly, he doesn't even try to hide. He gets approval because, in a way, I think, now I can see that some Brazilian people are just like that, too: racist, homophobic, misogynist. We were marching towards something cool regarding equal rights and rights to minorities and stuff like that, and now it's all disappearing, and it's like stupid stuff that you see on the news every day, and things you can't believe. He went to a black community, and then in an interview later he said 'These guys should be sold like slaves.' This guy is the worst thing. He's not a bad politican, he's a bad human being. You just don't do that. He said that if he had a gay son, he would punch him in the face until he became a man again, and he said women should gain less money than men because we're less capable, and stuff like that from the last century."

Nervosa have released an official live video for "Raise Your Fist!", a track from their latest album Downfall Of Mankind, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below, and order your copy of Downfall Of Mankind here.

Downfall Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Horrordome"

"Never Forget, Never Repeat"

"Enslave"

"Bleeding"

"...And Justice For Whom?"

"Vultures"

"Kill The Silence"

"No Mercy"

"Raise Your Fist!"

"Fear, Violence And Massacre"

"Conflict"

"Cultura do Estupro"

"Selfish Battle" (Bonus Track)

"Raise Your Fist!" official live video:

"Kill The Silence" video:

"Never Forget, Never Repeat" lyric video:

Lineup:

Fernanda Lira - Vocals & Bass

Prika Amaral - Guitars & Backing Vocals

Luana Dametto - Drums