NetEnt Rocks Returns With OZZY OSBOURNE Video Slot; Trailer Streaming

NetEnt has added another big-name branded game to its NetEnt Rocks lineup: a thrilling collaboration with global megastar, and lead singer of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne.

The Prince of Darkness is center stage in Ozzy Osbourne Video Slot, an electrifying slots masterpiece that is brought to life with illustrations of the era-spanning performer and licensed music from his back catalog as a solo artist.

It features Re-Spin and Free Spins with the action-packed Symbol Charge Up. Before the Re-Spin and each Free Spin, Symbol Charge Up is activated to award one or several features: Coin Win, Wild symbols, Multipliers or Symbol Upgrade.

Bonus Bet is there to make the features even more exhilarating. On activation, it boosts the chances of winning the features, adds one extra Free Spin, and increases the Multipliers.

“Ozzy is the archetypal rock star, whose name transcends the music industry. He might be the Prince of Darkness, but he’s had an incredibly colorful career and we are ecstatic to have worked with him for his latest gig. With its great game play and exciting theme, Ozzy Osbourne Video Slots will appeal to his fans as well as a wide cross section of slots players,” said Bryan Upton, NetEnt Director of Games.

“We’ve been looking forward to Ozzy Osbourne Video Slots going live ever since we signed the partnership with NetEnt and we’re delighted with the result,” said Barry Drinkwater, Chairman of Global Merchandising Services, Ozzy Osbourne’s merchandising and brand management partner.

More info here. Watch a video trailer below: