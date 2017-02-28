NEUROSIS Announce Summer Tour Dates

Neurosis continue to announce live shows in support of their lauded eleventh studio album, Fires Within Fires. The band has revealed handful of festival and other live appearances in July.

Dates:

July

1 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

2 – Stockholm, Sweden – Kraken

3 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

4 – Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia

5 – Neskaupstadur, Iceland – Eistnaflug

Of all that humankind has inherited through our ancestry, no single language has transcended every age as powerfully as music. For thirty years, Neurosis have formed an unbreakable union, channelling that inheritance of sound with great command and authority. Showing their discontent with convention from the very beginning, Neurosis revealed what would become an instinct for transformation in sound and scope. Their sound has become interchangeable with vision of the conscious and unconscious, coexisting in an infinite audial spectrum. A vision that challenged not only the constraints of what listeners, and indeed the band themselves expected, but of themselves as beings. Going beyond the remarkable, Neurosis have become unforgettable.