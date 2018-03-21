NEUROSIS Announces West Coast Summer Tour With CONVERGE, AMENRA

Heavy music visionaries Neurosis have announced a new West Coast North American tour with Converge, Amenra and Birds In Row in July.

Neurosis recently announced upcoming Europe tour dates, which will see them supported by labelmates Deafkids throughout the European club circuit, followed by separate performances at the massive Graspop and Hellfest gatherings, this June.

Upon their stateside return, one year after touring the Eastern realms of North America with Converge and Amenra, Neurosis will now bring this incredible touring package to fans on the other end of the continent. The new tour will begin on July 6th in Seattle, running through Vancouver, Portland, Berkeley, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, San Diego, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Denver, Lawrence, Dallas, ending in Austin on July 21st.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 23rd at 10 AM local time.

Tour dates:

June

15 - Meet Factory - Prague, Czech Republic (with Deafkids)

16 - Maifieild Derby - Mannheim, Germany (with Deafkids)

17 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy (with Converge, Deafkids)

18 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland (with Wolves In The Throne Room, Deafkids)

19 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands (with Deafkids)

20 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark (with Deafkids)

21 - Zeche Bochum - Bochum, Germany (with Deafkids)

22 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

July

6 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA (with Converge, Amenra)

7 - The Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC (with Converge, Amenra)

8 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR (with Converge, Amenra)

10 - The UC Theatre Taube Family - Berkeley, CA (with Converge, Amenra)

11 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA (with Converge, Amenra)

12 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (with Converge, Amenra)

13 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA (with Converge, Amenra)

14 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA (with Converge, Amenra)

16 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ (with Converge, Amenra)

17 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM (with Converge, Birds In Row)

18 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO (with Converge, Birds In Row)

19 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS (with Converge, Birds In Row)

20 - Canton Hall - Dallas, TX (with Converge, Birds In Row)

21 - Emo's - Austin, TX (with Converge, Birds In Row)