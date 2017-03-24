NEUROSIS Frontman Steve Von Till's Exploratory Project HARVESTMAN Streaming New Song “The Forest Is Our Temple”

Following the recent news that Neurot Recordings will release the fourth full-length from Harvestman - one of Neurosis vocalist/guitarist Steve Von Till's solo ventures - titled Music For Megaliths, today the opening track from the album, “The Forest Is Our Temple”, is available for streaming (listen below). The album will be available on May 19th.

Resonating like an instrumental drone scripture with ritualistic tones, textures and tempos, layers of gorgeous acoustic strings fuse and expand with ominous, distorted amplified undercurrents and a constant hurdy-gurdy hymn. In turn, “The Forest Is Our Temple” sets the hue for Music For Megaliths as a transformative passage of music, evoking realms of welcomed immersive introspection.

As with prior Harvestman and other solo releases by Steve Von Till, Music For Megaliths sees the artist handling a wide array of instruments and approaches, including vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, bass, synthesizers, hurdy gurdy, effects, and more, fully performed, recorded, and mixed at his own The Crow's Nest studio in Northern Idaho. Neurosis' Jason Roeder also provides drums to the album's fifth track, "Levitation." The seven sonically and mentally expansive tracks were mastered by James Plotkin, and the album completed with artwork by Thomas Hooper.

“The Forest Is Our Temple”

“Oak Drone”

“Ring Of Sentinels”

“Cromlech”

“Levitation”

“Sundown”

“White Horse”

(Photo by: Niela Von Till)