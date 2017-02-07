NEUROSIS Guitarist / Vocalist SCOTT KELLY Confirms Southeastern US Solo Acoustic Tour; To Be Accompanied By John Judkins Of RWAKE

Neurosis' founding guitarist/vocalist Scott Kelly has confirmed a new set of tour dates beginning later this month, where the artist will take his acoustic solo anthems to the Southeastern US.

While Neurosis continues to tour in support of their lauded eleventh studio album, Fires Within Fires, Scott Kelly also continues to perform in a variety of other forms, including Mirrors For Psychic Warfare with Sanford Parker who just returned from an intense tour of Europe, Absent In Body with Colin H Van Eeckhout and Mathieu Vandekerckhove of Amenra who just released a record through Hypertension, and others, in addition to his own solo projects and recordings.

The coming weeks will see Scott Kelly taking his gravelly, gritty, and heartfelt acoustic anthems of love, loss, hope, and redemption out to audiences throughout the Southeastern realm of the country, with a ten-city tour running from February 22nd through March 4th. With shows confirmed in Atlanta, Charleston, Asheville, Savannah, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Hattiesburg, Dallas, Little Rock, and Nashville, Kelly will be accompanied on all shows by John Judkins of Rwake.

Dates:

February

22 - Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA

23 - Royal American - Charleston, SC

24 - The Odditorium - Asheville, NC

25 - The Jinx - Savannah, GA

26 - Rain Dogs - Jacksonville, FL

27 - Poor Boys - New Orleans, LA

28 - T-Bones Records and Cafe - Hattiesburg, MS

March

2 - Three Links - Dallas, TX

3 - The Preserved Moose - Little Rock, AR

4 - Basement - Nashville, TN