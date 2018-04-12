NEUROSIS' Pain Of Mind, CHRIST ON PARADE's A Mind Is A Terrible Thing - Remastered Reissues Due In May

Neurot Recordings confirms remastered reissues of two classic albums - Neurosis' debut album Pain Of Mind, and Christ On Parade's A Mind Is A Terrible Thing full-length - for spring re-release. Both initially released in 1987, these two albums will see a simultaneous worldwide reissue on LP, CD, and digital formats on May 25th.

The artwork for Christ Parade's A Mind Is A Terrible Thing has been updated by Ross Sewage (Impaled, Exhumed) and the artwork for Neurosis' Pain Of Mind has been updated by Josh Graham (A Storm Of Light) in the tradition of the previously-reissued Neurosis titles, and both titles have been remastered by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering.

Pre-order via the following links:

- Neurosis

- Christ On Parade

- Bundle

Watch for additional info and insight on both reissued titles to see release in the weeks ahead.

Neuroses - Pain Of Mind tracklisting:

"Pain Of Mind"

"Self-Taught Infection"

"Reasons To Hide"

"Black"

"Training"

"Progress"

"Stalemate"

"Bury What's Dead"

"Geneticide"

"Ingrown"

"United Sheep"

"Dominoes Fall"

"Life On Your Knees"

"Grey"

Christ On Parade - A Mind Is A Terrible Thing tracklisting:

"Teach Your Children Well"

"Joshua Brown"

"Pressured To Succeed"

"TV Media Mass Murder Celebrity"

"Nothing To Live For"

"Rock And Roll Armageddon"

"Twenty Years"

"Everyone's Crazy"

"Riding The Flatlands"

"Kill Your Landlord"

"Stupid Questions (Not To Ask)"

"Self Serving"

"Doctors"

"Dead Meat"

"Life Sucker"

"Power"

"Old Mac Donald's Farm"

(Photo - Murray Bowles)