NEVALRA Guitarist / Vocalist SCOTT EAMES To Front VITAL REMAINS On 30 Years Of Blasphemy Tour

Guitarist/vocalist Scott Eames of the extreme/melodic blackened death metal trio Nevalra will front Vital Remains during the legendary death metal group's 30 Years Of Blasphemy tour that kicks off tonight in Albany, N.Y.

Since the release of Nevalra's acclaimed debut full-length, Conjure The Storm, via M-Theory Audio this summer, Eames has toured extensively with both Nevalra and Thy Antichrist, a group of which he has been a part since 2017. The two groups recently completed an extensive tour of Europe alongside Carach Angren and Wolfheart. Footage of Nevalra performing the title track of “Conjure The Storm” in Warsaw, Poland can be seen below.

The Missouri-based Eames looks forward to returning to the road as the front man one of his longtime favorite groups. “To say I am excited to be performing with Vital Remains would be an understatement,” he says. “I have been a fan of the band and have watched their progress for a long time. Vital Remains has always been top-notch in the death metal realm. I can't believe I get to be loud with these guys and add a flash of my own personality to their stage. I mean, how often do you get to play in a band you've been headbanging to since high school?! Let me put it this way... let the killing... begin...”

Tour dates:

November

1 - Albany, NY - Chrome

2 - Buffalo, NY - Stamps

3 - McKee's Rocks, PA - Black Forge Coffee House II

4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

5 - Kent, OH - The Outpost

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

7 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

8 - Lafayette, IN - North End Pub

9 - Nashville, TN - The End

10 - Atlanta, GA - 529

12 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

13 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

14 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

16 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds Bar

17 - Boston, MA - Middle East