NEVALRA Signs With M-Theory Audio; Debut Full-Length Due This Year

Missouri-based extreme blackened death trio Nevalra - whose 2015 EP The Black Flame made waves throughout the metal underground - has signed with M-Theory Audio, who will release the group's full-length debut later this year.

Nevalra was founded in 2013 by guitarist/vocalist Scott Eames (Thy Antichrist) and quickly evolved from a one-man band into a full-fledged group. The group self-released several singles that were compiled and released as The Black Flame EP. Check out the lyric video for “Terror Throne” from that release to get an idea of what’s in store.

Says Eames, "Nevalra is thrilled to sign with M-Theory Audio. I look forward to working with M-Theory's team and to take yet another big step for Nevalra. Together, we have already hit the ground running. We anticipate a very successful partnership."

Nevalra has headlined extensively throughout the Midwest performing alongside such notable groups as Deicide, Suffocation, Venom Inc. and Trivium, in addition to a headlining show in Puerto Rico. In 2018, the group made their second appearance at the Full Terror Assault festival, where they shared the stage with the likes of Demolition Hammer, Death Angel and Immolation, and Cincinnati's Transplant Fest (Incantation, Ringworm, Black Fast).

Nevalra's next live performances will take place tomorrow night (January 4th) at the Riot Room in Kansas City and on Saturday (January 5th) at the Missouri Metal Fest in the group's hometown of Columbia, Missouri.