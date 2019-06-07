NEVALRA Streaming “It Dies In Vain” Video

In conjunction with today's release of their full-length debut Conjure The Storm, the extreme/melodic blackened death metal trio Nevalra has unveiled a live performance-based music video for the album's blistering “It Dies In Vain.”

Says guitarist/vocalist Scott Eames, "Nevalra is very pleased to present our monstrous music video for 'It Dies In Vain'. We brought in Iron Elephant Studios from Baltimore to help us film and produce the visuals, and the band could not be more pleased with the collaboration and final result. 'It Dies In Vain' has become one of our favorite songs to perform and holds one of the most unique guitar solos on our new album Conjure The Storm. This music video helps usher in a whole new era of Nevalra."

Conjure The Storm – which was mixed and mastered by the legendary Dan Swano (Asphyx, Incantation, Marduk) – is the follow-up to Nevalra's debut 2015 EP, The Black Flame. Check out a short teaser:

The cover art for Conjure The Storm was designed by Seth Siro Anton of Septicflesh, who has previously collaborated with the likes of Decapitated, Belphegor and Nile. The artwork for the CD and digital versions of the album will differ slightly from the art for the limited-edition vinyl release. Orders are available here. More information about the album will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Nevalra on tour with Carach Angren, Wolfheart, Thy Antichrist:

