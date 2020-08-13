NEVALRA To Reissue Debut EP; New Video For "Groom Lake" Unveiled

Extreme / melodic blackened death metal trio Nevalra will reissue their 2015 debut EP, The Black Flame, across all major digital platforms on August 28th. To celebrate its forthcoming launch, the band has released a new video for the EP's closing track, “Groom Lake”. Designed by Raf Ortega of Ecliptic Visions (Hecate Enthroned), the clip can be seen below.

Says vocalist/guitarist Scott Eames, “'Groom Lake' was influenced by the rumors and secretive nature surrounding Area 51. The subject has always piqued my interest. Are we alone? Or are we not alone? Either thought is astounding. 'Groom Lake' was written in three segments, structurally building the song both musically and lyrically. It is truly one of my favorites to perform live on tour and has been mentioned a lot as a fan favorite. Nevalra felt it was time to create some new visuals to articulate 'Groom Lake' for The Black Flame reissue, and we are excited to now share the new official video with the world (worlds?)...”

The reissue of The Black Flame features an updated treatment of the original cover artwork by noted horror artist Brett Gray. While the five-track EP earned Nevalra extensive praise at the time of its original release, Eames is excited to now introduce its material to a wider audience. Pre-order now at this location.

“In the last year and a half, Nevalra has toured and performed in more than 20 countries while promoting Conjure The Storm, making friends and fans at every stop,” he explains. “Now that Nevalra has reached an international audience, there is no better time to reintroduce The Black Flame. Nevalra has come a long way since 2015, but for us, these songs are where it all began."

Nevalra is currently working on material for the follow-up to Conjure The Storm, which was mixed and mastered by the legendary Dan Swano (Opeth, Dark Funeral, Dissection, Marduk). The album – the cover for which was designed by Seth Siro Anton of Septicflesh – featured guest appearances by Andres Vargas (Thy Antichrist) and Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index, Scour). It was supported by an extensive European tour last year during which Eames performed two sets each night – one with Nevalra, and one with Thy Antichrist, a group with whom Eames has performed for several years. Eames has also toured in recent months with death metal legends Vital Remains.