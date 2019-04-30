NEVALRA Unveils “…Of Ruination” Video

The Missouri-based extreme black/death group Nevalra – who will support Carach Angren on a six-week European summer tour that kicks off on June 9th – has unveiled the first official taste of their forthcoming full-length debut, Conjure The Storm. Check out a lyric video for the song “...Of Ruination,” which was designed by Rafael Ortega of Ecliptic Visions, below.

"Nevalra is very pleased to release our first new single from the upcoming album Conjure The Storm. ‘...Of Ruination’ was chosen as the first single because we wanted to give the fans a glimpse into what to expect from the new era of Nevalra,” explains singer/guitarist Scott Eames. "...Of Ruination" does that perfectly. The new lyric video shows the level of aggression and devastation the band is ready to bring to listeners. Both in music and in imagery. Nevalra has many tours set to reach all corners of the world, and we're out for blood. So the stage has been set. Just as the new single "...Of Ruination" utters, “No better time than now."

Conjure The Storm – which was mixed and mastered by the legendary Dan Swano (Asphyx, Incantation, Marduk) – is the follow-up to Nevalra's debut 2015 EP, The Black Flame. Check out a short teaser:

The cover art for Conjure The Storm was designed by Seth Siro Anton of Septicflesh, who has previously collaborated with the likes of Decapitated, Belphegor and Nile. The artwork for the CD and digital versions of the album will differ slightly from the art for the limited-edition vinyl release. Pre-orders are available here. More information about the album will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Nevalra on tour with Carach Angren, Wolfheart, Thy Antichrist:

