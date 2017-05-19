NEVERMORE Guitarist ATTILA VOROS Joins SANCTUARY For Summer Festival / Club Shows
US metal act, Sanctuary, have announced that Attila Voros (Nevermore) will be the new second guitar player and will be joining the band on the 2017 European summer tour.
Says the band: “We are all very stoked to share the stage with such a great musician. Attila has always been at the top of our guitar player wish list. Come see Attila with Sanctuary on the following dates this summer."
Attila has this to say: “This is an absolute honour and pleasure for me that I'll be playing with the legendary, and such influential band, Sanctuary over this upcoming summer festival season. Over the years we stayed in contact with my friend Warrel Dane, and now I can't wait to share the stage with them again. It's gonna be hell of a summer for sure! Wish y’all the best!“
Tour dates:
June
16 - Loreley, Germany - RockFels Festival
17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
12 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head
14 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival
16 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin
21 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metal Days
26 - Munich, Germany - Free and Easy
27 - Berlin, Germany - Musik und Frieden
28 - Brande-Hörnerkirchen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air
29 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
30 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigberg
31 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsh
August
2 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum
3 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen
4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
After returning from their festival / club tour through Europe, Sancturary will keep working on their new album. Stay tuned for updates.