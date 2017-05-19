NEVERMORE Guitarist ATTILA VOROS Joins SANCTUARY For Summer Festival / Club Shows

US metal act, Sanctuary, have announced that Attila Voros (Nevermore) will be the new second guitar player and will be joining the band on the 2017 European summer tour.

Says the band: “We are all very stoked to share the stage with such a great musician. Attila has always been at the top of our guitar player wish list. Come see Attila with Sanctuary on the following dates this summer."

Attila has this to say: “This is an absolute honour and pleasure for me that I'll be playing with the legendary, and such influential band, Sanctuary over this upcoming summer festival season. Over the years we stayed in contact with my friend Warrel Dane, and now I can't wait to share the stage with them again. It's gonna be hell of a summer for sure! Wish y’all the best!“

Tour dates:

June

16 - Loreley, Germany - RockFels Festival

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

12 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head

14 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

16 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin

21 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metal Days

26 - Munich, Germany - Free and Easy

27 - Berlin, Germany - Musik und Frieden

28 - Brande-Hörnerkirchen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air

29 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

30 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigberg

31 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsh

August

2 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum

3 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

After returning from their festival / club tour through Europe, Sancturary will keep working on their new album. Stay tuned for updates.