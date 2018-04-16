NEVERMORE - Lost In Vegas Reacts To ''This Godless Endeavor'' - "Is He Saying He Doesn't Believe In God?"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect the Nevermore song, "This Godless Endeavor":

"This Godless Endeavor" is the title track to the sixth studio album from Nevermore,  released in 2005 via Century Media Records.

 

