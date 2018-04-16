NEVERMORE - Lost In Vegas Reacts To ''This Godless Endeavor'' - "Is He Saying He Doesn't Believe In God?"
April 16, 2018, an hour ago
Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect the Nevermore song, "This Godless Endeavor":
"This Godless Endeavor" is the title track to the sixth studio album from Nevermore, released in 2005 via Century Media Records.