NEVERMORE - The Complete Collection Details Revealed (Unboxing Video); Enemies Of Reality, This Godless Endeavor Vinyl Reissues Announced

On March 9th, Century Media Records will release The Complete Collection by Nevermore, an impressive 12-disc CD box set including all studio releases, the Year Of The Voyager live album as well as a disc of rarities. Limited to 2,000 copies, it also includes a numbered collector’s certificate, an 80-page booklet (with lyrics, photos, liner notes) plus a poster flag depicting the band’s line-up on 2005’s masterpiece This Godless Endeavor. Guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams have been involved in this project since early October 2017, with Williams also creating the artwork for this set.

Originally, The Complete Collection was supposed to be an attractive format celebrating one of Century Media Records’ finest bands on time with the label’s 30th anniversary in 2018. Unfortunately, it now marks the first release coming out after vocalist Warrel Dane passed away on December 13th, 2017, which was not only a shock to his family, fans, friends, and fellow musicians, but also to the many current and former employees at Century Media Records who had been working with him since the early 90’s. At this time, however, all parts of the box set were already being manufactured, except for the booklet, which was completed in early 2018.

Featuring quotes from historical interviews with main songwriters Jeff Loomis and Warrel Dane, The Complete Collection offers a detailed journey through one of metal’s most consistent and inspired discographies, but it was never meant to be a tribute.

An unboxing video of The Complete Collection can be viewed below. You can order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1: Nevermore (1995)

"What Tomorrow Knows"

"C.B.F."

"The Sanity Assassin"

"Garden Of Gray"

"Sea Of Possibilities"

"The Hurting Words"

"Timothy Leary"

"Godmoney"

Bonus tracks:

"The System’s Failing"

"The Dreaming Mind" (Demo 1992)

"World Unborn" (Demo 1992)

"Chances Three" (Demo 1992)

"Utopia" (Demo 1992)

Disc 2: In Memory (1996)

"Optimist Or Pessimist"

"Matricide"

"In Memory"

"Silent Hedges/Double Dare" (Bauhaus cover)

"The Sorrowed Man"

Bonus tracks:

"The Tiananmen Man" (Demo 1996)

"The Seven Tongues of God" (Demo 1996)

"Passenger" (Demo 1996)

"This Sacrament" (Demo 1996)

"42147" (Instrumental Demo 1996)

Disc 3: The Politics Of Ecstasy (1996)

"The Seven Tongues Of God"

"This Sacrament"

"Next In Line"

"Passenger"

"The Politics Of Ecstasy"

"Lost"

"The Tiananmen Man"

"Precognition"

"42147"

"The Learning"

Disc 4: Dreaming Neon Black (1999)

"Ophidian"

"Beyond Within"

"The Death of Passion"

"I Am the Dog"

"Dreaming Neon Black"

"Deconstruction"

"The Fault of the Flesh"

"The Lotus Eaters"

"Poison Godmachine"

"All Play Dead"

"Cenotaph"

"No More Will"

"Forever"

Disc 5: Dead Heart In A Dead World (2000)

"Narcosynthesis"

"We Disintegrate"

"Inside Four Walls"

"Evolution 169"

"The River Dragon Has Come"

"The Heart Collector"

"Engines Of Hate"

"The Sound Of Silence" (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

"Insignificant"

"Believe In Nothing"

"Dead Heart In A Dead World"

Disc 6: Enemies Of Reality (2003)

"Enemies Of Reality"

"Ambivalent"

"Never Purify"

"Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday"

"I, Voyager"

"Create The Infinite"

"Who Decides"

"Noumenon"

Disc 7: Enemies Of Reality Remix & Remastered (2005)

"Enemies Of Reality"

"Ambivalent"

"Never Purify"

"Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday"

"I, Voyager"

"Create The Infinite"

"Who Decides"

"Noumenon"

"Seed Awakening"

Disc 8: This Godless Endeavor (2005)

"Born"

"Final Product"

"My Acid Words"

"Bittersweet Feast"

"Sentient 6"

"Medicated Nation"

"The Holocaust Of Thought"

"Sell My Heart For Stones"

"The Psalm Of Lydia"

"A Future Uncertain"

"This Godless Endeavor"

Disc 9: The Year Of The Voyager (2008) live album

CD 1

"Final Product"

"My Acid Words"

"What Tomorrow Knows/Garden Of Grey"

"Next In Line"

"Enemies Of Reality"

"I, Voyager"

"The Politics Of Ecstasy"

"The River Dragon Has Come"

"I Am The Dog"

"Dreaming Neon Black"

Disc 10:

CD 2:

"Matricide"

"Dead Heart In A Dead World"

"Inside Four Walls"

"The Learning"

"Sentient 6"

"Narcosynthesis"

"The Heart Collector"

"Born"

"This Godless Endeavor"

Disc 11: The Obsidian Conspiracy (2010)

"The Termination Proclamation"

"Your Poison Throne"

"Moonrise (Through Mirrors of Death)"

"And The Maiden Spoke"

"Emptiness Unobstructed"

"The Blue Marble and the New Soul"

"Without Morals"

"The Day You Built the Wall"

"She Comes in Colors"

"The Obsidian Conspiracy"

Disc 12: Rarities & Demos

"Temptation" (The Tea Party cover) - The Obsidian Conspiracy session

"The Purist's Drug" (Japan bonus track) - The Obsidian Conspiracy sessions

"Crystal Ship" (The Doors cover) - The Obsidian Conspiracy sessions

"All The Cowards Hide" (Japan bonus track) - Dead Heart In A Dead World sessions

"Chances Three" (Japan bonus track) - Dead Heart In A Dead World sessions

"Love Bites" (Judas Priest cover) - The Politics Of Ecstasy sessions

"Termination Proclamation" (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

"Your Poison Throne" (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

"Emptiness Unobstructed" (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

"The Obsidian Conspiracy" (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

"Dead Heart In A Dead World" (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased

"We Disintegrate" (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased

"Insignificant" (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased

"Engines Of Hate" (Instrumental Demo 2000) - previously unreleased

"Acoustic Instrumental" (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased

Unboxing video:

Furthermore, Century Media Records announce the following Nevermore vinyl releases in 2018:

May 11th - Enemies Of Reality (Remixed & Remastered)

Black / limited colored LP+CD & Poster

First ever vinyl edition of the Andy Sneap remix/remaster created in 2005.

June 15th - This Godless Endeavor (Reissue 2018)

Black / limited colored Gatefold 2LP+CD & Poster

This album has never been repressed since its original release back in 2005.

Says the label: "Century Media Records fully understands that some people might be upset by seeing releases related to Warrel Dane and his past bands coming out, but we consider it mandatory to treat his artistic works with utmost respect and in cooperation with his former band members will keep his body of work available."

“He is a tremendous loss. His lyrics changed the way I view the world. He was one of a kind and his bigger than life character will always be with us ...all we have to do is listen!” - Jim Sheppard