NEVERMORE - The Guitar Anthology Available Now; Includes Foreword By JEFF LOOMIS

Infected Cells PR announces Nevermore - The Guitar Anthology, available now.

The Guitar Anthology features guitar tab and notation for 10 songs from the Nevermore catalog. All songs were transcribed note for note from the original recordings by Heathen/Exodus (live) guitarist Kragen Lum and former Nevermore guitarist Steve Smyth. Learn how to play the songs exactly as played on the recordings with these 100% accurate transcriptions.

Presented in 2 guitar format so you can learn to play every riff and solo just as Jeff Loomis, Tim Calvert and Steve Smyth played them on the albums. Includes foreword by Nevermore/Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis. 200 pages. The Deluxe Print Edition of the book also includes an exclusive Nevermore bookmark, a brand new Jeff Loomis Dunlop guitar pick not yet available to the public and a digital copy of the book in PDF format only available through SubLevel Records.

Songs included:

"Beyond Within"

"Born"

"Dreaming Neon Black"

"Enemies Of Reality"

"Narcosynthesis"

"The River Dragon Has Come"

"The Seven Tongues Of God"

"This Godless Endeavor"

"This Sacrament"

"What Tomorrow Knows"

Upon purchase of this Deluxe Print Edition + Digital Copy you will receive an email notification that the book is available for download. Use the link provided in the email to download the eBook in PDF format to your computer, tablet or mobile device.

Shipping info: US orders ship FREE via USPS Media Mail. Shipping for the rest of the world via First Class International Mail, which includes tracking and keeps the shipping cost as low as possible for a book of this weight. Please note that international orders for more than 1 book will ship in a Priority Mail Medium Flat Rate box. Please select your country for shipping when you check out for proper shipping calculation. Priority Mail and Priority Mail International shipping options available. For Priority Mail shipping, an additional cost is added to the book price for the additional postage cost.

