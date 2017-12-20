NEVERMORE To Release Limited Edition 12-Disc Box Set, The Complete Collection, In March

Due for release on March 9th is The Complete Collection by US progressive/thrash metal legends Nevermore. This strictly limited 12-disc box set covers all recordings by these Seattle innovators.

The set includes all albums (some with bonus tracks), all EP and live releases, plus an extra disc of rarities and previously unreleased demo and live recordings. Comes with a hand-numbered collector’s certificate, 80-page booklet (with lyrics, photos, liner notes) as well as an exclusive poster flag (size: 95x65cm).

Nevermore singer Warrel Dane passed away on December 13th at 48, having suffered a heart attack in São Paulo, Brazil.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1: Nevermore (1995)

"What Tomorrow Knows"

"C.B.F."

"The Sanity Assassin"

"Garden Of Gray"

"Sea Of Possibilities"

"The Hurting Words"

"Timothy Leary"

"Godmoney"

Bonus tracks:

"The System’s Failing"

"The Dreaming Mind" (Demo 1992)

"World Unborn" (Demo 1992)

"Chances Three" (Demo 1992)

"Utopia" (Demo 1992)

Disc 2: In Memory (1996)

"Optimist Or Pessimist"

"Matricide"

"In Memory"

"Silent Hedges/Double Dare" (Bauhaus cover)

"The Sorrowed Man"

Bonus tracks:

"The Tiananmen Man" (Demo 1996)

"The Seven Tongues of God" (Demo 1996)

"Passenger" (Demo 1996)

"This Sacrament" (Demo 1996)

"42147" (Instrumental Demo 1996)

Disc 3: The Politics Of Ecstasy (1996)

"The Seven Tongues Of God"

"This Sacrament"

"Next In Line"

"Passenger"

"The Politics Of Ecstasy"

"Lost"

"The Tiananmen Man"

"Precognition"

"42147"

"The Learning"

Disc 4: Dreaming Neon Black (1999)

"Ophidian"

"Beyond Within"

"The Death of Passion"

"I Am the Dog"

"Dreaming Neon Black"

"Deconstruction"

"The Fault of the Flesh"

"The Lotus Eaters"

"Poison Godmachine"

"All Play Dead"

"Cenotaph"

"No More Will"

"Forever"

Disc 5: Dead Heart In A Dead World (2000)

"Narcosynthesis"

"We Disintegrate"

"Inside Four Walls"

"Evolution 169"

"The River Dragon Has Come"

"The Heart Collector"

"Engines Of Hate"

"The Sound Of Silence" (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

"Insignificant"

"Believe In Nothing"

"Dead Heart In A Dead World"

Disc 6: Enemies Of Reality (2003)

"Enemies Of Reality"

"Ambivalent"

"Never Purify"

"Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday"

"I, Voyager"

"Create The Infinite"

"Who Decides"

"Noumenon"

Disc 7: Enemies Of Reality Remix & Remastered (2005)

"Enemies Of Reality"

"Ambivalent"

"Never Purify"

"Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday"

"I, Voyager"

"Create The Infinite"

"Who Decides"

"Noumenon"

"Seed Awakening"

Disc 8: This Godless Endeavor (2005)

"Born"

"Final Product"

"My Acid Words"

"Bittersweet Feast"

"Sentient 6"

"Medicated Nation"

"The Holocaust Of Thought"

"Sell My Heart For Stones"

"The Psalm Of Lydia"

"A Future Uncertain"

"This Godless Endeavor"

Disc 9: The Year Of The Voyager (2008) live album

CD 1

"Final Product"

"My Acid Words"

"What Tomorrow Knows/Garden Of Grey"

"Next In Line"

"Enemies Of Reality"

"I, Voyager"

"The Politics Of Ecstasy"

"The River Dragon Has Come"

"I Am The Dog"

"Dreaming Neon Black"

Disc 10:

CD 2:

"Matricide"

"Dead Heart In A Dead World"

"Inside Four Walls"

"The Learning"

"Sentient 6"

"Narcosynthesis"

"The Heart Collector"

"Born"

"This Godless Endeavor"

Disc 11: The Obsidian Conspiracy (2010)

"The Termination Proclamation"

"Your Poison Throne"

"Moonrise (Through Mirrors of Death)"

"And The Maiden Spoke"

"Emptiness Unobstructed"

"The Blue Marble and the New Soul"

"Without Morals"

"The Day You Built the Wall"

"She Comes in Colors"

"The Obsidian Conspiracy"

Disc 12: Rarities & Demos

"Temptation" (The Tea Party cover) – The Obsidian Conspiracy session

"The Purist's Drug" (Japan bonus track) – The Obsidian Conspiracy sessions

"Crystal Ship" (The Doors cover) – The Obsidian Conspiracy sessions

"All The Cowards Hide" (Japan bonus track) – Dead Heart In A Dead World sessions

"Chances Three" (Japan bonus track) – Dead Heart In A Dead World sessions

"Love Bites" (Judas Priest cover) – The Politics Of Ecstasy sessions

"Termination Proclamation" (Live in London 2010) – previously unreleased

"Your Poison Throne" (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

"Emptiness Unobstructed" (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

"The Obsidian Conspiracy" (Live in London 2010) – previously unreleased

"Dead Heart In A Dead World" (Demo 2000) – previously unreleased

"We Disintegrate" (Demo 2000) – previously unreleased

"Insignificant" (Demo 2000) – previously unreleased

"Engines Of Hate" (Instrumental Demo 2000) – previously unreleased

"Acoustic Instrumental" (Demo 2000) – previously unreleased

Lineup:

Warrel Dane - vocals

Jim Sheppard - bass

Jeff Loomis - guitars

Van Williams - drums