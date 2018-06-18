NEVERMORE - Unboxing Video For Enemies Of Reality, This Godless Endeavor Vinyl Reissues Streaming

June 18, 2018, 20 minutes ago

Century Media Records recently released vinyl reissues of the Nevermore albums Enemies Of Reality and This Godless Endeavor. An unboxing video for the titles can be seen below. Order the records here.

Enemies Of Reality (Remixed & Remastered)
Black / limited colored LP+CD & Poster
First ever vinyl edition of the Andy Sneap remix/remaster created in 2005.

This Godless Endeavor (Reissue 2018)
Black / limited colored Gatefold 2LP+CD & Poster
This album has never been repressed since its original release back in 2005.



