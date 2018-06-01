New ANTHRAX Album To Feature "More Aggressive And Angrier" Songs - "The Climate We Are All Living In Is Reflected In Our Music," Says CHARLIE BENANTE

In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto for Metal-Rules.com, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante discusses the band's Kings Among Scotland DVD, Slayer’s farewell tour, and what fans can expect from the upcoming Anthrax album. An excerpt from the chat follows:

Robert Cavuoto: I know that you have some riffs and maybe demos written for the new Anthrax CD, is there a certain expectation or pressure within the band that the next CD has to be equally as good or better than Worship Music and For All Kings?

Charlie Benante: "With Worship Music, I had no expectations. I felt confident about the record was great, but you really only know how great it is when other people hear it and give you their response. I have learned through the years that you think you are sitting on a fucking goldmine and when that goldmine comes out, it gets reduced to nothing. The momentum from Worship Music to For All Kings was great because I had Joey’s voice in mind and knew I was writing for that voice, so it became much easier. There was also an abundance of songs that just came out which I was so happy about. This album we are working on now they are a little more aggressive and angrier only because the climate we are all living in is reflected in our music. When I come in with something, I have hopes and dreams that the song is going to be as great as I hear it in my mind. I think the other guys stepped up as well think this is really good and want to hit a home run on each song. Everybody in the band stepped up their game."

