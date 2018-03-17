New Band Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD And THREAT SIGNAL Officially Known As IMONOLITH

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he has put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus while he works on other projects, two members of DTP have teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band.

Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The new band is now officially known as Imonolith.

Van Poederooyen comments: "Jed Simon had a list of over 50 band names he thought of over the years. He sent them to all of us in the band. The word 'Monolith' was one of the band names. It caught my attention and I started playing with the word. At first, I thought of various names with words in front of, or after the word Monolith, then I thought of 'I Monolith.' But it didn't sound right, so I added the letter 'i' to the front of the word 'Monolith' and voilà… Imonolith was born. A brand new word used for a band name. The guys dug it when I brought it up to them. It sounds heavy and is easy to say. So we're sticking with it! It still somewhat carries the meaning of Monolith, which is a monumental, black stone of significance. Sounds metal enough for us!"

Band lineup:

-Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - Vocals

-Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - Guitar

-Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - Guitar

-Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - Bass

-Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - Drums