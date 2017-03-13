New BOB KULICK Album To Feature Guest Appearances From DEE SNIDER, RUDY SARZO, VINNY APPICE, FRANKIE BANALI, ERIC SINGER And More

Throughout his forty year music career, Bob Kulick has worked with an astonishing array of artists: From Meat Loaf to Motörhead. From KISS to Michael Bolton. W.A.S.P. to Diana Ross as well as legends such as Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Lou Reed and Paul Stanley's first solo album and tour.

After serving as a sideman and producer for much of his professional career, Kulick has decided that it was time to release a solo album - and he brought along a few of his good friends to support him in the endeavour. Joining Bob on the album are:

Lead vocalists - Dee Snider, Robin McAuley, Andrew Freeman, Vick Wright, Todd Kerns, David Glen Eisley, Dennis St James.

Bassists - Rudy Sarzo, Chuck Wright, Bobby Ferrari, Bruce Kulick, Dennis St James, Kjell Benner.

Keyboardists - Doug Katsaros, Jimmy Waldo.

Drummers - Vinny Appice, Frankie Banali, Eric Singer, Brent Fitz, Scot Coogan, Chuck Burgi, Bobby Rock, Jay Schellen.

Bob himself provides all of the guitar tracks and co-produces the album along with Bobby Ferrari at Vegas View Recording in Las Vegas, NV.

Skeletons In The Closet will be released in late spring through Vanity Music Group (distributed via RED / Sony Music).

Half of Skeletons In The Closet is comprised of brand new material while the other half is comprised of retrospective material from Bob's albums with Murderer's Row and Skull.

"After finishing the five new songs, the idea of including five of my favourite songs from my past rounded things out nicely," Bob says. "Brand new songs and then the 'skeletons in the closet!'"

Skeletons In The Closet tracklisting:

“Player”

“Not Before You”

“London”

“Goldfinger”

“Rich Man”

“India” (from Murderer's Row)

“Skeletons In The Closet” (from Murderer's Row)

“Guitar Commandos” (from Skull - also features a guitar duel with Bruce Kulick)

“Can't Stop The Rock” (previously unreleased track)

“Eyes Of A Stranger” (from Skull)

His talents have earned Kulick a dozen gold and platinum records, and aside from writing for the traditional album format, he’s written and performed songs for Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob Square Pants (David Glen Eisley's "Sweet Victory") and the theme song for WWE’s Superstar Wrestler Triple H, "The Game”.