New CHILDREN OF BODOM Album Sounding "More Rock 'N' Roll" Says ALEXI LAIHO

Finland's Children Of Bodom are currently at work on their tenth studio album. Lead vocalist and guitarist Alexi Laiho recently spoke with Emily Bielby of LouderSound.com about how the new material is shaping up, an excerpt follows:

How’s the album sounding?

“It’s really shaping up to be better than I thought it would be, and I swear to fuck I’m not just saying that!”

Why is it better than you thought it would be?

“One thing I can say – and this is a fucking fact, it’s not even up for debate – is it’s actually a lot more straightforward as far as song structures go. [2015 album] I Worship Chaos was also pretty straightforward but it’s got more of a rock ’n’ roll vibe to it. It’s still metal and dark and shit like that, but I’d say it’s more rock ’n’ roll.”

So, recording-wise, did you change things up a lot?

“Not really, but funnily enough we had more time to work on the songs and the arrangements and it’s kind of crazy to think that the more time you have, you’re more likely to start fucking around with the song structure, but no, we started cutting bits, stripping it down a little bit and getting rid of all the extra shit!”

Have you started working on the lyrics?

“I’m still working on those at the moment. I have a shit-ton of ideas and I do have some songs that are finished, but there’s nothing really that crazy, I mean nothing out of the ordinary. I already have two songs that are related to the Bodom incident [the 1960 lakeside murders], which will be another horror movie, King Diamond-type theme, but so far it’s just me fencing out shitty feelings and being angry.”

To read the complete interview, click here. Children Of Bodom's as yet untitled new album is expected to be released later this year via Nuclear Blast.

In live news, Childen Of Bodom will embark on a lengthy Finnish tour this coming October / November. Fittingly titled No Place Like Home, this tour will be a special one; the band will play a different set each night, giving the fans a chance to witness rarely heard gems from the deep COB back catalogue in a live setting.

No Place Like Home shows will be opened by Finnish torchbearers of metal, Lost Society. Tickets are on sale now; a video preview can be seen below:

No Place Like Home 2018 Finnish Tour Dates:

October

12 - Peurunka Areena - Laukaa

13 - Finlandia Klubi - Lahti

18 - Logomo - Turku

19 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinäjoki

20 - Pakkahuone - Tampere

27 - Tavastia - Helsinki

November

2 - Aulanko Areena - Hämeenlinna

3 - Unholy Winterfest Areena - Joensuu

9 - Zemppi Areena - Kempele