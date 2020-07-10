New Crab Species Named After NIGHTWISH; Official Live Video For "The Greatest Show On Earth" Feat. RICHARD DAWKINS Streaming

A new crab species has been named after Nightwish. A message from the band follows:

"One new crab species (Tanidromites nightwishorum) was named after us in honor in particular for our 2015 album, Endless Forms Most Beautiful, about the evolution of life.

"The new species of crab was found in eastern Austria and lived during the late part of the Jurassic period, around 150 million years ago. While dinosaurs dominated the land, parts of Europe were covered by a warm, shallow sea full of life. Tanidromites nightwishorum was discovered in a fossil coral reef. Crab diversity and abundance exploded for the very first time in their evolutionary history during the Late Jurassic in central Europe.

"Thanks to Dr Adiel A. Klompmaker and his colleagues for this truly fantastic honour (Adiel is curator of palaeontology, Alabama museum of natural history).

"The scientific paper was published online."

Nightwish continues: "To celebrate a new species of crab being named after us, we release 'The Greatest Show On Earth' live at Wembley Arena, 2015, where Richard Dawkins himself shared the stage with us! What an amazing honor."