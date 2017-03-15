New DANZIG Album Due In May

A new Danzig album will be released in mid-May. This will be the first Danzig album of all new material in seven years, since 2010's Deth Red Sabaoth. The title of the new album will be announced shortly.

This June also marks the 25th anniversary of Danzig III: How The Gods Kill, the first Danzig album to crack Billboard's Top 30 and the first Danzig album produced by Glenn Danzig himself. In honor of this occasion, Danzig will be doing a select handful of shows this summer and will perform many songs from that album.

Danzig will perform at the Blackest Of The Black festival, taking place May 26th - 27th at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA. Complete details to be revealed later this month.

