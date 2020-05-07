New DOKKEN Biography By Author JAMES CURL Available Now

Author James Curl, who previously wrote Ronnie James Dio: A Biography Of A Heavy Metal Icon, has just published Dokken: Into The Fire And Other Embers Of 80s Metal History.

The official description of Curl`s Dokken biography reads:

In 1989, Dokken was at the peak of their musical powers and had shared the stage with bands like AC/DC, Metallica, Aerosmith, Judas Priest, Van Halen, and the Scorpions. But just as they were about to grab hold of rock 'n' roll super stardom and become full-fledged arena headliners, it all came crumbling down. Drugs, greed, and egos clashed causing the demise of one of the greatest bands to come out of the '80s.

Though often maligned as an emblematic L.A. "hair metal" band, Dokken proved that they were far more than that. With a series of multi-platinum albums like: Tooth And Nail, Under Lock And Key and Back For The Attack, Dokken helped define the "Decade of Decadence," while writing the soundtrack to Generation X.

From personal interviews with Don Dokken and Jeff Pilson, as well as notable people from that era, this book recounts the incredible story of Don Dokken, George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown. It tells of their humble beginnings before they formed Dokken, their early bands, and their struggles on L.A.'s famous Sunset Strip. This book also goes into detail about how Dokken came together, covers their rise and fall, and their reconciliation nearly twenty years later.

Get your copy now via Amazon.