New Jersey’s COMMON WEALTH Finishing Up New Album

NJ based hard rock/metal quintet Common Wealth are finishing up in the studio and preparing to release their debut full-length album entitled Never The Less.

The band has released four singles, each with a music video, off the new record, leading up to its completion and release. One of the new music videos, "Pull Me Through", off the new album, has been getting some airplay and seems to be a "fan-favorite". Being spun on various FM stations across the US, but in a bit heavier rotation near the bands hometown on the east coast. The record is said to have a few special guests including: John “JD” Deservio, bassist of Black Label Society and Chris Pennie formally the drummer of both The Dillinger Escape Plan and Coheed & Cambria.

The band hasn't set an official release date yet, but head to their Facebook page to keep up with new information.