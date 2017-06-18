New MOTÖRHEAD IPA Unveiled

Five years into the San Diego micro-brewery's history, they hit paydirt, with a limited edition ode to one of the biggest alcohol consuming metalhead of all time, the late Lemmy Kilmister. Not the first time they've offered a Motörhead beverage, Born To Lose IPA (via Amplified Ales) is available now! The label on the silver, pint can depicts the band's menacing War Pig logo, as well as grimacing drummer Mikkey Dee flipping the bird, as each band member is characterized in a state of chaos. The IPA is a robust, hop laden drink, with a hint of citrus flavor. 6.5% is a bigger kick than most competition, but would expect nothing less from the Lemmy/ Motorhead pedigree, always striving to be the biggest/ baddest/ loudest (and now “heaviest”). Sadly, Whammy Bar Wheat was not part of my care package. Would love to investigate, being something of a weizen beer aficionado, courtesy of multiple annual trips to Germany. Available from TheBeerConnect.com.



