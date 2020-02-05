New Preview Video Released For THE DOORS: Break On Thru - A Celebration Of RAY MANZAREK

The Doors and Trafalgar Releasing recently announced the upcoming release of The Doors: Break On Thru - A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek, coming to cinemas worldwide for a one-night only event on February 12. The film will bring fans together in theaters to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of the late Ray Manzarek, co-founder and keyboardist of The Doors, on what would have been his birthday.

Check out this new preview video for the film:

This critically acclaimed, all-star hybrid concert/documentary was filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA and brought surviving members from The Doors, Robby Krieger and John Densmore, on stage for the first time in 15 years to celebrate the birthday of Manzarek alongside captivating performances from Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, Paul McCartney’s Brian Ray, X’s Exene and John Doe, Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes and more.

“It was such an honor to play with these world-class musicians in a tribute to our magical keyboard player.” - John Densmore

“Alt-Rock Royalty Light Up L.A. Celebration for Ray Manzarek.” – Rolling Stone

“I would not have missed that show for anything.” – Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic

With a set list of Doors classics and compelling behind the scenes interviews and footage, this film celebrates the longevity of The Doors, bringing multiple generations together to celebrate this iconic band. Proceeds from the LA concert were donated to Stand Up for Cancer as selected by Ray Manzarek.

Participating theaters and tickets can be found at here.