New QUIET RIOT Vocalist JAMES DURBIN - "I’m Very Grateful For The Opportunity"

Although vocalist Seann Nicols - who previously fronted Adler's Appetite under the name Sheldon Tarsha - sang on the entirety of the forthcoming Quiet Riot album Road Rage, scheduled for release April 21st via Frontiers Music, he has been relieved of his duties after performing only five shows with the band, replaced by American Idol finalist James Durbin. German website Rocks-Magazine.De broke the news via an interview with Quiet Riot drummer and sole original member Frankie Banali. The translation reads as follows:

"Seann has done a great job on the record, but a band is not just talented - you have to get together."

According to Banali, the customary artistic and personal differences have led to the unanimous decision that an amicable separation is in the interest of the band. "We had to make the best decision for Quiet Riot. If there are problems so early in the co-operation, it's better to pull the emergency brake." Over the last six years, the group has worn four singers - including Love / Hate frontman Jizzy Pearl.

As a successor to Seann Nichols, Quiet Riot have already committed James Durbin. The 28-year-old has been known in North America since his final participation at the American Idol talent show, where he joined Judas Priest in 2011. According to Banali, Durbin had long been his first choice for the singer post: "When I wrote the material for Road Rage with my songwriting partner Neil Citron, James was my favorite. Because he had other commitments, I had to look for a replacement, and Seann Nichols was the third on my candidate list. Of course, I would prefer James to be heard on Road Rage - but you can only work with the people who are currently available."

The plans for a video clip have been rejected by Quiet Riot as a result of these recent developments: "The dilemma is that I should ask James to move his lips to the vocals of another. I do not want to put him in an unpleasant situation, which could give the fans a wrong impression. But I've already started writing new songs for an album with James, which will be released next year."

Durbin recently spoke with Yahoo Music about joining Quiet Riot. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: Is it true that Quiet Riot have been pursuing you for years? Why did it not happen earlier?

Durbin: "It was never the right timing, I suppose… I was in talks to join Quiet Riot last fall when Jizzy Pearl was leaving, but I had just signed on for a residency show in Las Vegas and unfortunately couldn’t make both gigs work at the same time. Fast-forward to last week, and I’m quickly learning the set and couldn’t be more excited to hit the stage… I believe everything happens for a reason, not just by chance. I’m very grateful for the opportunity."

Q: A couple interviews this week implied that the Quiet Riot singer after Jizzy Pearl but before you, Seann Nicols, hadn’t been getting along with the band — which was why they chose to replace Seann with you, even though he’d only been with Quiet Riot for a few months. Can you elaborate on what happened?

Durbin: "It’s not my place to say, as I’m only now joining Quiet Riot. But I know from experience that what happens offstage reflects the vibe onstage, and if the vibe isn’t right onstage then it’s not right at all."

According to a report issued via Billboard, Terry Dubrow — the younger brother of late Quiet Riot singer Kevin Dubrow — said picking Durbin as the band's new frontman was the right choice.

Dubrow — a plastic surgeon who appears regularly with his wife, Heather, on The Real Housewives of Orange County and co-host of E’s Botched and Botched by Nature — gives Durbin a big thumbs up, adding that this is the best move the band has made since his brother passed away in 2007. His replacements have included Jizzy Pearl (Ratt, L.A. Guns) and Keith St. John, formerly of Montrose.

“Finally Quiet Riot gets a lead vocalist who will do my brother's voice justice,” he tells Billboard

Dubrow says he regularly watched Durbin on Idol and was amazed how his ranged matched his brother’s each time he performed.

“Every time I watched James in American Idol I would close my eyes and I would swear he was channeling Kevin,” he says. “He's got great range and the gravelly depth that launched Quiet Riot to stardom.”

Road Rage tracklisting:

“Nothing But Trouble”

“Let It Go”

“Snake Charmer”

“Hey Lil' Sister”

“I Don't Need You Anymore”

“Sledge Hammer”

“Never You Mind”

“Empty Rooms”

“Dirty Money”

“The Seeker”

“Road Rage”

“The Seeker” with Seann Nicols on vocals: