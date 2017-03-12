New SWEET & LYNCH Album Tentatively Slated For Fall 2017 Release

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"Diving back into new Sweet & Lynch songs. Really sounding great! I'm ready for this and a new Stryper album as well. Gonna be a great year. Right now we're looking at a 2017 Fall release for the new S&L album and a 2018 late spring release for the new Stryper album."

Sweet & Lynch - featuring Stryper frontman Michael Sweet and legendary guitarist George Lynch of Lynch Mob/Dokken - released their debut album, Only To Rise, in January 2015 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The video for the song "Dying Rose" can be seen below. "Dying Rose is the perfect representation of this album. It's heavy yet dynamic with a riff and melody that reminds you of the greatest era in rock. George and I are proud of this song and excited that you all have the opportunity to finally hear it in it's entirety and to see it as well!" exclaims Michael Sweet.

"When I was approached to help put together an all-star lineup, instantly I thought of George Lynch,” explains Sweet. “George is one of the most talented guitarists out there and a ‘bucket list’ player for me. George wrote riffs/basic ideas and I wrote melodies, lyrics and arranged and completed the songs. I knew that we would compliment each other's style. When you add the amazing rhythm section of Brian Tichy and James Lomenzo, you just can't go wrong with this line-up. It really is a special project and I'm honored to be a part of it!"

From the opening notes of “The Wish” to the drum solo finish on the album-closer “Only To Rise,” it is evident that this musical partnership between Michael Sweet’s unmistakable voice and George Lynch’s signature guitar tone has yielded incredible results. Songs “Like A Dying Rose,” “Me Without You” and “Strength In Numbers” showcase the diversity that permeates throughout the entire album.

Sweet & Lynch released a lyric video for the 9/11 inspired track “September” which can be seen below. An EPK featuring Michael and George discussing this new project can also be found below. Only To Rise was produced by Michael Sweet who also produced the last Stryper album, No More Hell To Pay, which received massive fan praise and critical acclaim alike.

Only To Rise tracklisting:

"The Wish"

Dying Rose"

"Love Stays"

"Time Will Tell"

"Rescue Me"

"Me Without You"

"Recover"

"Divine"

"September"

"Strength In Numbers"

"Hero-Zero"

"Only To Rise"

"September" lyric video:

EPK: