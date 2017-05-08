New VIXEN Guitarist BRITT LIGHTNING - “It’s An Honour To Be Playing With These Ladies… They’re Legends”; Video

Talking Metal’s Emily Strigl caught up with Vixen backstage at the 2017 M3 Festival in Maryland on April 29th. In the video below, Share Pedersen Ross (bass) and Britt Lightning (guitar) discuss Faster Pussycat, Lonn Friend, MiltiA from Judas Priestess, new Vixen music, M3, Jan Kuehnemund and much more.

Also check out a photo gallery at Talking Metal.

Vixen perform on June 17th at Little River Casino Resort in Manistee, MI. The band’s live itinerary can be found here.