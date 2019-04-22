NEW YEARS DAY Announce 2019 Unbreakable Headline Tour

Billboard charting rockers New Years Day have just announced their headline Unbreakable Tour 2019. Diamante will joining the run as direct support and Savage After Midnight will be opening the show. Tickets are on sale starting Friday, April 26th at 10AM local time at this location.

"We are SO excited to finally be headlining on our own tour," states lead singer Ash Costello. "We put a lot of thought into who we'd like to share this monumental moment with and it wasn't a very hard decision, because we are thrilled to be taking out another woman of rock, Diamante, the ice to my fire! No doubt this is going to be a killer show!"

New Years Day is gearing up to release their new full-length album Unbreakable, which is set for release on April 26th via RED Music. Their first single, "Shut Up", is currently climbing the Active Rock Radio chart at #21 after just three weeks and has spent three weeks on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. The track has over 500K total streams and can be heard below.

Unbreakable, New Years Day's fourth studio album was produced by Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown). Unbreakable is the follow up to the band's 2015 LP, Malevolence, which hit #45 on the Billboard 200, thanks to the radio hits "Defame Me" and "Kill Or Be Killed." The pre-order for Unbreakable is available digitally here.

New Years Day is currently on the road with Falling In Reverse as support on the band's U.S. tour. The band will continue to tour for the remainder for 2019 in support of Unbreakable. All tour dates are listed below.

New Years Day Tour Dates

with Falling In Reverse

April

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

26 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

27 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckchead Theater

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

May

1 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA

8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

9 - Pittsburg, PA - Stage AE

10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

14 - Denver, CO - The Odgen

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

17 - Boise, ID - Revolution

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

21 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma



Headline Dates

with Diamante and Savage After Midnight

June

13 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

17 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

20 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

21 - Dallas, TX - Trees

23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

July

1 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

4 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus

5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater

15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

August

2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater



with Halestorm

November

13 - Paris, France - Pleyel

14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grobe Freiheit

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

24 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The SSE Hydro

25 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint arena

27 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

28 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace

Unbreakable cover art and tracklisting:

"Come For Me"

"MissUnderstood"

"Skeletons"

"Unbreakable"

"Shut Up"

"Done With You"

"Poltergeist"

"Break My Body"

"Sorry Not Sorry"

"My Monsters"

"Nocturnal"

"I Survived"

"Come For Me" lyric video:

"Skeletons":

(Photo credit: Hristo Shindov. Album art credit: Marc Liscio)