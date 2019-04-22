NEW YEARS DAY Announce 2019 Unbreakable Headline Tour
Billboard charting rockers New Years Day have just announced their headline Unbreakable Tour 2019. Diamante will joining the run as direct support and Savage After Midnight will be opening the show. Tickets are on sale starting Friday, April 26th at 10AM local time at this location.
"We are SO excited to finally be headlining on our own tour," states lead singer Ash Costello. "We put a lot of thought into who we'd like to share this monumental moment with and it wasn't a very hard decision, because we are thrilled to be taking out another woman of rock, Diamante, the ice to my fire! No doubt this is going to be a killer show!"
New Years Day is gearing up to release their new full-length album Unbreakable, which is set for release on April 26th via RED Music. Their first single, "Shut Up", is currently climbing the Active Rock Radio chart at #21 after just three weeks and has spent three weeks on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. The track has over 500K total streams and can be heard below.
Unbreakable, New Years Day's fourth studio album was produced by Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown). Unbreakable is the follow up to the band's 2015 LP, Malevolence, which hit #45 on the Billboard 200, thanks to the radio hits "Defame Me" and "Kill Or Be Killed." The pre-order for Unbreakable is available digitally here.
New Years Day is currently on the road with Falling In Reverse as support on the band's U.S. tour. The band will continue to tour for the remainder for 2019 in support of Unbreakable. All tour dates are listed below.
New Years Day Tour Dates
with Falling In Reverse
April
23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
26 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
27 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckchead Theater
29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
May
1 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
7 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA
8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
9 - Pittsburg, PA - Stage AE
10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
14 - Denver, CO - The Odgen
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
17 - Boise, ID - Revolution
18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
21 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
Headline Dates
with Diamante and Savage After Midnight
June
13 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
17 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
20 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
21 - Dallas, TX - Trees
23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
July
1 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
4 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus
5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club
6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater
15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
19 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
August
2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater
with Halestorm
November
13 - Paris, France - Pleyel
14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grobe Freiheit
20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
24 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The SSE Hydro
25 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint arena
27 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
28 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace
Unbreakable cover art and tracklisting:
"Come For Me"
"MissUnderstood"
"Skeletons"
"Unbreakable"
"Shut Up"
"Done With You"
"Poltergeist"
"Break My Body"
"Sorry Not Sorry"
"My Monsters"
"Nocturnal"
"I Survived"
"Come For Me" lyric video:
"Skeletons":
(Photo credit: Hristo Shindov. Album art credit: Marc Liscio)